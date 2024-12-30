HT Rewind 2024: From divorce mess to courtroom dramas, a look-back at the biggest Hollywood scandals of the year

As the curtain closes on 2024, it's clear that this year will be remembered for its shocking scandals apart from the glamorous Hollywood premieres. The year was marred by controversies that have dominated headlines and captivated the public's attention, from Sean Diddy Combs’ downfall to Blake Lively's high-profile lawsuit. At the moment, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are navigating the divorce process.

2024 has been a year of unscripted drama that has left even many stunned. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at some of the biggest controversial moments from the West.

The Diddy stir

Sean “Diddy” Combs emerged as the most controversial celebrity of 2024. In September, he was booked on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. The case was filed against him in New York. According to the lawsuit, Diddy forced Cassie into participating in unhinged parties known as “freak offs”. He is currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The disgraced music mogul pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail in the case.

Jay-Z faces rape allegations

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs. In the lawsuit, originally filed in October with Sean as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B". The rapper has become the first star to be named alongside Sean in one of the many lawsuits filed against the disgraced music mogul. Jay-Z has denied the claims, labelling them a “blackmail attempt”. He also stated that the "heinous" charges would have an impact on his family. He has been making public appearances amid the allegations with his wife Beyonce.

Bennifer era ends

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance captivated the hearts of millions in the early 2000s, appearing to be the epitome of a fairytale love story. The couple rekindled their love years later, culminating in a romantic wedding in 2022. However, their happily-ever-after was short-lived, as Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their two-year marriage. According to court documents, the couple had been separated since April 26. Rumblings of trouble in Ben and Jennifer's marriage began surfacing in May, when it emerged that the couple were no longer residing together in their Los Angeles home. At the time, Ben was staying in a separate property while working on The Accountant 2. Although they were spotted together at several events in the spring, the couple spent much of the summer apart, with Ben and Jennifer often finding themselves on opposite coasts. In June, they put the mansion they shared in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market. Ben later purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July. At the moment, they are navigating the divorce process.

Blake Lively’s feud with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has accused It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of harassment, including forcing unwanted kiss scenes on set and watching her naked. She also accused him of attempting to launch a smear campaign against her on social media through leaked text messages. Justin’s lawyer has reacted to the claims saying that the leaked texts used against him were taken “out of context”.

Justin Timberlake gets in trouble due to drink and drive

Justin Timberlake’s year was overshadowed by scandal after his arrest for driving under the influence in New York in June, triggering a media frenzy. The singer allegedly told police, “This is going to ruin the tour” referring to his much-hyped Forget Tomorrow World Tour. In September, Justin pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of "driving while ability impaired”, resulting in community service. Talking to the media after his plea, Timberlake said, “I hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that. If you’ve had even one drink, don’t get behind the wheel. Call a friend, take a taxi, use an app—there’s no excuse”.

Dave Grohl gets in the news for his affair

In September, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl surprised his fans when he revealed through Instagram that he had recently become a father to a child after having an extramarital affair. At the time, Dave, who has been married to wife Jordyn Blum for 21 years, wrote: “I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness". Since then, two of the star’s three daughters, 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Harper, deactivated their Instagram accounts.

Hugh Jackman and cheating scandal

After almost three decades of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split to "pursue our individual growth” in 2023. This year, the reports about the Deadpool & Wolverine actor alleged infidelity surfaced emerged. It was said that his affair with Sutton Foster contributed to the divorce. Us Weekly claimed the 56-year-old actor had an affair with Sutton while he was still married.