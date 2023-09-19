Hugh Jackman joins pal Ryan Reynolds for a walk after announcing split from wife

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are bonding with each other. The two beloved Hollywood stars and close friends, were seen taking a casual walk together in New York City on Monday, as per pictures obtained by People. Their outing comes just a few days after Hugh shocked fans with the announcement of his split with wife Deborra-lee Furness after 27 years of being together. (Also read: Hugh Jackman addresses split from Deborra-Lee Furness for the first time, admits its 'a difficult time.’ Watch) Hugh Jackman will be seen with Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming film Deadpool 3.

Hugh and Ryan take a walk together

Now, as per a report by People, Hugh was seen hanging out with close pal Ryan Reynolds. Both the stars are all set to reprise their characters Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, for the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, which is currently halted due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Hugh wore a black jacket over a white tee and black jeans, whereas Ryan opted for a deep blue leather jacket and blue pants.

About Deadpool 3

Recently, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy spoke about their bond in an interview with Los Angeles Times at the Toronto International Film Festival. "It’s f---ing real. The guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I love each other. Because that bromance is a tale for all time," he said.

Meanwhile, Hugh was last spotted by a paparazzo on the streets of NYC on Saturday. As per a report by TMZ, he was grilled about the status of Deadpool 3. He said, “Well, I can’t really know … until I get back to work. As soon as possible, man.” When he was asked to comment on the split from wife Deborra-lee Furness. He said, “I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street. But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time."

Joint statement

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee had shared a joint statement announcing their decision of going separate ways after 27 years of being together. Their statement to People read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

