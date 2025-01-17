‘…I am a fool’: Cameron Diaz calls her acting comeback a 'chance' she couldn't let go

Cameron Diaz speaks out about her highly anticipated return to acting after a decade-long hiatus. In the January 17 episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 52-year-old actress joined her Back in Action costar Jamie Foxx to discuss their new film. She revealed how Foxx played a pivotal role in her decision to make a comeback to the big screen. Cameron Diaz discusses her return to acting after a decade. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Diaz on her return to Hollywood after 10 year-long hiatus

Diaz credited her return to Hollywood to Jamie as on the show she said, “I am back all thanks to Jamie. I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything; not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.” She added, “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business,” as reported by People magazine.

Diaz continued, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.” Talking about her decade-long hiatus from acting, the actor said, “I loved those 10 years for me and my family, but I thought, ‘If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again, and if I don’t give it chance, I am a fool.’” She added, “It might be the beginning of something, but it's here now and I am grateful for it.

Diaz’s return to Hollywood is not permanent

Last month, in an interview with Empire, when asked if her return to Hollywood was permanent, Diaz responded “I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say.” She continued, “If I say it then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to."

Back in Action follows former CIA spies Emily and Matt, played by Diaz and Jamie, who are forced to return to the field after their covert identities are exposed.