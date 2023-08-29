‘I love putting homes together and creating space,’ Jennifer Aniston reveals her hidden passion for interior design

Jennifer Aniston has a hidden talent that she might have pursued if she wasn’t a successful actress: interior design. Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the popular television sitcom, Friends.

The “Friends” star, 54, revealed to the Wall Street Journal that she loves creating spaces and putting homes together. She said she has a knack for seeing what a house needs and enjoys the process of designing it.

“Interior design,” Aniston said when asked what she would do if she wasn’t acting.

“I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

Aniston’s passion for design is evident in her own home, a $21 million Bel Air estate that she bought in 2011 and renovated for two years with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who she split from in February 2018.

The “Murder Mystery” actress gave a glimpse of her stunning Los Angeles home to the New York Times in 2019, showing off her midcentury furniture, fine art, and black-and-white color scheme. Her stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of Aniston’s home on Instagram, where fans could see her leather daybed, white rug, and lush foliage.

Aniston also opened up about her home to Architectural Digest in 2018, saying that “sexy is important, but comfort is essential” when it comes to her style.

She admitted that the 1965 property was not what she wanted at first, but she worked with her longtime decorator Stephen Shadley to transform it into her perfect sanctuary.

She also shared that collaborating with Theroux on the design was a learning curve for her, as he wanted to be involved and had different opinions.

“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” she expressed.

“For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”

The “Morning Show” star also said that having a home base has become more important for her after years of traveling and working.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she said, adding that “there’s nowhere else I want to be.”