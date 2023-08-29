Justin Bieber rocks crocs and shorts at Hailey Bieber’s donut-themed beauty event. Photos show

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a red strapless minidress by Ermanno Scervino as she celebrated the launch of her new limited edition of Rhode’s peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze. Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey Bieber. (Twitter)

The event was held at a Krispy Kreme store in New York City on Monday, where the guests enjoyed the delicious strawberry-glazed donuts that inspired her product.

Her husband Justin Bieber, however, did not seem to match her glamorous vibe.

The pop star, 29, showed up in a casual gray outfit with shorts and a jacket, along with yellow Crocs and a pink trucker hat worn backward.

The contrast between the couple’s looks was evident as they posed for photos at the event, which was attended by many social media influencers who dressed in pastel colors to match the theme of Hailey’s new collection.

Hailey, 26, is a model and a beauty entrepreneur who has collaborated with Rhode, a skincare brand, to create her own line of products. Her latest launch is a lip treatment that hydrates and plumps the lips with natural peptides and plant-based ingredients.

The product comes in a pink tube with a donut-shaped applicator and costs $16. It is available on Rhode’s website and at select Krispy Kreme locations.

The 26-year-old American model promoted her new collection in the Big Apple on Monday, wearing different outfits showcasing her style and beauty.

She appeared on “Good Morning America” in a red Vivienne Westwood midi dress with matching accessories. Later, she changed into a white Marc Jacobs minidress and red Manolo Blahnik mules, keeping the same bag as before.

ALSO READ| McDonald's Japan teams up with Spy x Family for exclusive toys with select meals

Hailey has been married to Justin since 2018 and they often share their love for each other on social media. But, when it comes to fashion choices, it seems they sometimes have different tastes.

Maybe next time the sensational will dress up more for his wife’s special occasion.