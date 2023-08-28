News / Entertainment / Anime / McDonald's Japan teams up with Spy x Family for exclusive toys with select meals

McDonald's Japan teams up with Spy x Family for exclusive toys with select meals

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 28, 2023 05:21 PM IST

McDonald's Japan is teaming up with anime Spy x Family to offer special toys and merchandise with select meals.

Hold onto your fries, anime fans! The powerhouse anime Spy x Family has become a sensation since its debut last year, and now it's teaming up with another heavyweight: McDonald's. The dynamic collaboration is causing a stir, with the fast-food giant offering a special treat to fans in Japan.

McDonald's Japan is teaming up with anime Spy x Family to offer special toys and merchandise with select meals.(CloverWorks, WIT Studios)

Starting September 1st, select McDonald's meals in Japan will include adorable Spy x Family toys, along with coloring books and sticker pages. This exciting crossover aims to delight fans and give them a chance to take home a piece of their favorite show along with their delicious meal.

The anime, which features the lovable Forger family, has garnered a massive global following, and partnering with McDonald's is a testament to its immense popularity. While the collaboration is currently exclusive to Japan, it's a testament to the anime's international appeal.

Spy x Family, created by Tatsuya Endo, debuted in April 2022 and captured hearts with its charming characters and heartwarming slice-of-life adventures. Following the success of its first season, the anime has not only confirmed a second season but also an upcoming movie, Spy x Family Code: White, set to hit theaters in December. Fans can expect season two to premiere this October.

For those unfamiliar with Spy x Family, here's Crunchyroll's official description, “World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!” Fans can the manga on the Shonen Jump app, while the anime's first season can be streamed on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Monday, August 28, 2023
