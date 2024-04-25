In diapers and bare chest, 'victim' Crackhead Barney accuses Alec Baldwin of maiming her

In a bizarre ‘coffee shop’ incident, Alec Baldwin is facing outlandish accusations of assault from the anti-Israel protestor, Crackhead Barney. This performance artist recently appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday and claimed she was "maimed" by the actor. According to a social media clip from earlier, Alec Baldwin struck the phone of the anti-Israel protester, who had repeatedly urged him to say "Free Palestine" in a New York City coffee shop. Crackhead Barney and Alec Baldwin caught in a scuffle.

Crackhead Barney accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘maiming’ her

The protester, a controversial figure online known for past disruptive actions, stormed the set in an eye-catching outfit. With face painted in white and a blonde wig with sunglasses on, she shouted, “I’ve been waiting for you Piers f–king Morgan!” as she entered the frame. Clad only in a diaper and a top pulled up to expose her chest, she held a single crutch while her right arm appeared to be in a cast.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The protester then launched into a rant accusing Baldwin of "maiming" her during a previous encounter at a coffee shop, leaving a confused Morgan struggling to get the conversation back on track.

Also read: US TikTokers slam Biden's ban-or-sell law as 'propaganda,' claim to bring back Trump

“What did I do to Alec Baldwin? Piers, do you see the damage that Alec did to me?” Crackhead Bareny replied when asked about her early confrontation with Alec at the coffee shop. “Do you see the damage? Look at my arms! Look at my arms, Piers! Look at my neck! I was maimed by a white man on Monday!” She added.

Inside chaotic Piers Morgan vs Crackhead Barney interview

Despite Morgan's attempts to engage her in “a civil conversation”, Crackhead Barney kept yelling at him to say “Free Palestine” and berating him for not speaking up for the cause. The conversation veered into personal attacks and bizarre accusations, with Barney claiming victimhood and accusing Morgan of manipulating the discussion. Eventually, Morgan described the interview as "pathetic" and ended the conversation.

Also read: Cancelled Flights? New DOT rules mean automatic refunds for passengers, thanks to Biden govt

What happened between Alec Baldwin and anti-Israel protestor

On Monday a social media clip went viral. A video circulating online shows a heated exchange between Alec Baldwin and a protester at a coffee shop. The protester repeatedly pressed Baldwin to say, “Free Palestine one time.” Baldwin appeared uninterested and continued with his own business. She continued to provoke him with “no jail time” comments, and Baldwin was left with a frustrated look on his face at the gate. Things escalated quickly, and the video abruptly cut off. For unversed, Alec Baldwin has been charged with the murder of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of Rust in 2021.