Inside Jennifer Lopez's revenge plan for Ben Affleck amid divorce: ‘She’s planning…'

A source close to Jennifer Lopez revealed that the singer is busy planning a revenge plan for Ben Affleck after amid divorce. The singer had a rough year as the two lived separately the entire summer and did not celebrate their second anniversary or Lopez’s 55th birthday together. She had a very public heartbreak and reportedly felt “humiliated” by the entire divorce. Lopez is determined to shine in 2025, eyeing an Oscar nomination and reviving her music tour, as she channels her heartbreak into professional success. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jennifer Lopez’s revenge plan

A source close to Lopez told The Daily Mail that Lopez is “planning a major comeback in 2025 to get revenge on Ben after he broke her heart." The singer is determined to focus on herself and make a striking remark with her comeback despite being devastated about her about to be the fourth divorce.

Lopez cancelled her This Is Me...Live! Tour in May after the rumours of her separation from Affleck spread like wildfire. The reason for the cancellation tour was suspected to be poor ticket sales as well. A part of her revenge comeback plan is to resurrect the cancelled tour and turn it into a Greatest Hits tour in the summer of 2025. A source revealed to the media outlet, “She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise."

Rumours also suggest that Lopez is eyeing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her upcoming performance in Unstoppable. The film was produced by Affleck and his long-time best friend Matt Damon and is set to be released in early December. Lopez was snubbed for her role in Hustlers in 2019, she is hell-bent on proving herself as an actor.

J.Lo’s other ventures

The Boy Next Door actress has an upcoming musical titled Kiss of the Spider Woman which is also produced by Damon and Affleck. She also has a busy year full of touring and promoting films. Lopez’s other ventures including her ready-to-drink cocktail Delola and her beauty line Jlo Beauty will also keep her plate full. The singer is reportedly taking “success is the best revenge" to a whole new level, as reported by The Mirror.