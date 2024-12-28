Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's winter vacation to the UK with ‘sub-zero ocean dip’. See pics

Katrina Kaif is back from her European holiday as she was spotted with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The actor has now shared a series of pictures from her vacation with Vicky and her family on her Instagram. From taking a walk along the shoreline to braving the sub-zero temperatures to taking a dip in the ocean, the pictures gave fans a glimpse of how she is enjoying herself with her family. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's cosy Christmas celebration with family and Santa Claus was all things love) Katrina Kaif shared a new picture with Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram.

Katrina's Instagram post

Katrina was all smiles as she held Vicky's hand in a picture, both of them twinning in black outfits. Another picture showed the two of them accompanied by their close friends and family members as they took a walk along the rocky shoreline. A video in the carousel showed Katrina running towards the ocean and the rest, giggling along the way.

In the caption, she wrote: "Family , Friends and the British wildlands …. (The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time 🥶)"

More details

Vicky and Katrina celebrated a cozy Christmas at their home with her family. The actor wore a red sweater which she paired with black denims and matching cap. The actor also shared a glimpse into their Christmas decoration which included a huge Christmas tree which had a lot of gifts below it.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz. The actor will be next seen in Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The historical action film, based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set to release in theatres next year on February 14, 2025.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.