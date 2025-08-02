Is The Yogurt Shop Murders based on a true story? Here's everything to know about the tragedy

This August, HBO will air The Yogurt Shop Murders, a four-part documentary series directed by Margaret Brown (Descendant). The docuseries, which will be airing weekly and streaming on Max, takes a deeply personal look at the infamous case that shook Austin in 1991, according to a People report. The Yogurt Shop Murders investigates the 1991 unsolved killings of four Texas teens.(HBO/YouTube )

It blends archival footage with new interviews from victims’ families, police investigators, journalists, and legal experts.

Another Texas Monthly report stated that Brown’s documentary is not just recounting facts; it is an emotional series on loss, time, and justice delayed. The series opens old wounds while highlighting the lasting trauma experienced by those closest to the victims.

Also Read: Where was The Yogurt Shop Murder filmed? New HBO series revisits 1991 crime scene

What happened at the yogurt shop?

The Yogurt Shop Murders is based on a true incident that took place in December 1991, when Austin, Texas, was forever changed. Teenager Eliza Thomas (17), sisters Jennifer (17) and Sarah Harbison (15), and Amy Ayers (13) were murdered inside a yogurt shop where they worked. The girls were assaulted and then shot execution-style before their bodies were set ablaze. The case remains unsolved.

Also Read: HBO confirms And Just Like That Season 3 will be show's last, Sarah Jessica Parker bids farewell to Carrie Bradshaw

In the beginning, four teenage boys were arrested, and two were even convicted in 1999. Yet no physical evidence ever connected these boys to the crime scene. Years later, advancements in DN analysis revealed a new, unidentified profile, which raised doubts about the original convictions.

In 2009, the two convicted were released, and the charges were dropped. One of the suspects, Maurice Pierce, was never tried but was later killed by the police in 2010. The true perpetrators are yet to be identified, the Texas Monthly report added.

Who all feature in the documentary?

The docuseries follows families still searching for answers, such as Sonora Thomas, who lost her sister, Eliza. Also part of the HBO series are the investigators, some of whom now suffer from PTSD from the haunting crime scene, and filmmaker Claire Huie, who revisited the case she once tried to document but found emotionally overwhelming.

Also Read: The Yogurt Shop Murders OTT release date in India: Here's when and where you can stream true-crime docuseries

The Yogurt Shop Murders: Where and when to watch

The series will be premiering on August 3, Sunday, at 10 pm ET on HBO. It will stream on HBO Max in the US. Audiences in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and NOW. Canadian fans can catch the show on Crave, which includes HBO programming. In Australia, the series will be available on Binge and stream on HBO Max starting August 4.

FAQs

Is The Yogurt Shop Murders based on a true story?

Yes, it is based on the unsolved 1991 murders of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas.

When does the series premiere?

It premieres on Sunday, August 3, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

How many episodes are there?

There are four episodes, released weekly on Sundays.

Where can I watch it internationally?

The UK audience can tune into Sky Atlantic / NOW, Canada residents can watch the series on Crave / HBO, while viewers in Australia can access the show on Binge / HBO Max (August 4).

Who directed the series?

The series was directed by Margaret Brown, known for the award-winning documentary Descendant.

Is the case still open?

Yes, the case remains unsolved. Austin Police are still pursuing leads tied to the unknown DNA found at the crime scene.