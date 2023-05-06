Jamie Foxx Health Update: Nothing has changed, says source

Fans of Hollywood star Jamie Foxx are getting restless over the actor's health condition. Foxx remains hospitalized for undisclosed "medical complications" in Atlanta, Georgia. Jamie Foxx(REUTERS)

Few days back, Foxx's friends had appealed to the fans to pray for him over uncertainty about the Oscar-winning actor's health. As per a report by Page Six, it has emerged that the Foxx's health condition had seen no improvement when his friends made the appeal for prayers on social media.

“Nothing had changed. He was still in the same condition,” a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

On Monday, Foxx's friend Charlie Mack had posted on Instagram "Good morning IG, I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all lo❤️e & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!".

While the mystery around Foxx's health grows, there have been positive updates from some of his friends too. On Wednedsay, his friend Kevin Hart interacted on the “Impaulsive” podcast and said there has been “a lot of progression” in Foxx’s health. However, Hart also admitted that he didn't know the exact details of Foxx's condition.

In the second week of April, 55-year-old Foxx had got hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia where he was present for the filming of his upcoming movie “Back in Action". Back then, his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne posted on Instagram: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Foxx took to Instagram and thanked fans for their prayers and support. He posted "Appreciate all the love!!! feeling blessed". But still there is no official confirmation about his exact health condition.