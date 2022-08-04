Truly an Aquaman: Jason Momoa turns flight attendant, hands out water aboard flight in Hawaii. Watch

Jason Momoa surprised passengers aboard a flight in Hawaii on Tuesday as he turned into a flight attendant pushing the snacks cart and handing out water bottles. A video of the actor doing so was first shared on Tik Tok, after being filmed by a passenger and was soon reshared by fans across other platforms, with most praising Jason for his gesture. Also read: Jason Momoa involved in a head-on collision with motorcycle, escapes unhurt

Jason, best known for starring in the DC film Aquaman and HBO hit Game of Thrones, was aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Tuesday. Dressed in a gray suit, the actor had a flower in his hair, just like the flight attendants on that airline. He then began handing out bottles of water to the passengers. The water bottles, as per a New York Post report, were from the sustainable Mananalu brand, created by Jason himself. As per the report, Jason also gifted every passenger 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles. However, Jason or the airlines did not confirm or deny this when contacted by Fox News.

The original video, posted by Kylee Yoshikawa, showed him handing out water bottles as the passengers cheered. The caption read, “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.” Kylee said the video was sent to her by her grandmother.

Fans lapped up the promotional activity with one user commenting, “His marketing team is genius lol.” One fan tweeted, “Now he is truly Aquaman.” Many others appreciated the actor’s fun and humble gesture even if it was for a brand promotion. Some fans pointed out that the gesture of putting a flower on the left side of the head signifies that one is ‘spoken for’ in Hawaiian culture.

Jason is currently dating Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez. The two had recently broken up but reports earlier this week said they are now back together and ‘working on their romance’. Jason will be next seen on screen in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which releases in March next year. Two months on, he will play the villain in Fast X, the tenth instalment in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

