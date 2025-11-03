Jennifer Aniston wishes Jim Curtis on his birthday: 5 interesting facts about the wellness professional
Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet photo of her embracing Jim Curtis on his birthday, referring to him as “my love”.
Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet photo to wish her boyfriend Jim Curtis on his birthday. The Friends star shared a photo of the two of them sharing an embrace.
The November 2022 post is captioned, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” accompanied by a heart emoji.
Curtis and Aniston were first linked in July after being seen together on a yacht. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," a source previously told people, referencing Curtis’ career as an author and life coach. "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."
A source told the outlet in August that Curtis has helped Aniston to "slow down," as she is "so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects" amid her career. He was believed to have "helped her turn inwards and slow down a bit,” the source explained, adding that Curtis “really appreciates and feels proud of everything she's built."
Five things to know about Jim Curtis
- According to his website, Curtis has worked in the health and wellness space for more than two decades. He has held leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN).
- Curtis' website describes him as a “transformational coach, author, and speaker who helps people break free from pain and step into the fullest version of themselves. It adds, “He works at the powerful intersection of science and spirituality, known for his grounded, compassionate approach that meets you exactly where you are.”
- Curtis coached entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work, where he blended “neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing,” per the website.
- Curtis founded Jim Curtis Coaching. The services he offers include private coaching, interactive wellness courses and community groups, with his teachings focusing on anxiety and trauma, manifestation, low self-worth and relationship grief, among other areas, as reported by People. His website says he has lived for years “with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma.” The illness he was diagnosed with when he was just 22 was lesions on his spinal cord, which caused him to suffer from muscle spasms, paralysis, a chronic limp and headaches.
- Curtis is the author of two books – The Stimulati Experience (2017) and Shift (2024). In his first book, he wrote about "the nine essential breakthroughs he learned from some of the most inspiring and resilient people he’s met—his ‘Stimulati,'" according to his description of the book.