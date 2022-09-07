Jennifer Lawrence says she won't 'get paid as much as that guy' after defending pay gap of $5 mn with Leonardo DiCaprio

Months after reacting to reports that she was paid $5 million less than her Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the film, actor Jennifer Lawrence has now said that she will not 'get paid as much as that guy, because of her vagina'. In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence said that even if she puts in an effort it won't matter as the pay gap will stay. (Also Read | Don’t Look Up movie review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence headline a superb satire)

Don't Look Up (2021) is a satire-comedy film written, co-produced, and directed by Adam McKay from a story he co-wrote with David Sirota. The film features Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi.

Speaking about pay gap in Hollywood, Jennifer told Vogue, "It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

Last year Vanity Fair reported that Jennifer was paid $25 million for Don’t Look Up while Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $30 million. Speaking with the portal, Jennifer had then said, “Yeah, I saw that too. Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen—and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

Jennifer will be seen next in Causeway, a psychological drama directed by Lila Neugebauer. Apart from Jennifer, the film will also feature Brian Tyree Henry. The film is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ next month.

Fans saw her last in Don't Look Up. The film is about how two astronomers attempt to warn humanity about an approaching comet that will destroy human civilization.

