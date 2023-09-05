Jennifer Lopez posts steamy pics in lingerie, fans can't keep calm

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday and posted steamy pics of herself, wearing black lingerie with white lace details. She also highlighted that it was a paid partnership with Italian lingerie retailer Intimissimi. Jennifer Lopez (Instagram/@jlo)

Lopez captioned the series of pictures as: "When it feels right…nothing else matters". In the first picture, Lopez is seen looking at herself in the mirror. In the second one, she lies on the bed and poses for the camera. In the third and fourth pictures as well, the Hollywood star is seen giving sensual looks to the camera.

Fans absolutely loved Lopez's new pics and complimented her for the same.

"Queen on fireeee," read one comment.

"You are my inspiration every day for having such a beautiful body," wrote a second user.

"You are absolutely beautiful. Congrats to you for how hard you work and how dedicated you are to feel good about yourself," commented a third person.

"YOU KNOW WHAT I ALWAYS SAY, MY JENNY: “YOU ARE GORGEOUS INSIDE OUT,”" read another comment.

"So amazing so beautiful so wonderful. very pretty," posted a fifth person.

Recently, Lopez celebrated her one year marriage anniversary with husband Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck had got married in 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Later, the couple had their marriage celebration on August 20, 2022 at Affleck's residence in Georgia.

Both Lopez and Affleck have children from their previous marriages. With ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max. On the other hand, Affleck shares three children namely Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.