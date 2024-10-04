JLo moves on from Ben Affleck? Video of Jennifer Lopez flirting with DJ emerges on social media

Amidst her highly publicised divorce drama from actor Ben Affleck, a video of singer-actor Jennifer Lopez sharing flirtatious glances with a DJ has led to fans hinting that she has moved on. The video circulating on social media shows the singer-actor sharing flirtatious glances with a DJ, sparking widespread interest and speculation about a potential new romance. Also read: Jennifer Lopez warned to curb her expenses as she spends $100k a day on clothes amid divorce with Ben Affleck: Report Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli

Flirty looks

However, the video seems to be from last year given that it is from a screening of Jennifer's film The Mother, which was released in May 2023. According to a report in Marca, the video of Jennifer attending the premiere of her film has emerged on social media. She attended the film event with her husband Ben. The month and location of the event are not very clear in the video.

The video shows Jennifer noticing that the DJ played one of her most popular songs, which made her look at him, and give a smile while saying something. Another video shows Ben Affleck following Jennifer’s glaze. The video then cuts off and doesn’t show Ben's reaction to Jennifer's gesture.

The video has resurfaced on social media now. While many are assuming if that was a flirtatious exchange, some are wondering if Jennifer turned to acknowledge the DJ with gratitude for playing one of her songs.

About the divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage. A source close to the couple told Page Six, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it," they explained.

They also claimed that Jennifer also tried everything to make the marriage work but it was seen that they were no longer compatible. He tried not to see her most of summer and the build-up of friction was the main cause of their divorce. “[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work,” the insider said.

Ben has been spending time with his kids ever since the news of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez went public. They were also spotted seen enjoying brunch with their respective children at the Beverly Hills Hotel, even after the announcement of their divorce

Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli. They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. In 2021, they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.