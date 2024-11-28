John Krasinski logs off social media after facing brutal trolling for Sexiest Man Alive crown: Report

John Krasinski was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive, sparking a mixed reaction from fans and followers. While some congratulated him on the title, others were quick to express their disagreement. Now, a new report indicated that the actor is laying low on the internet due to all the trolling. Also read: John Krasinski's fans defend him against brutal trolling for Sexiest Man Alive crown: ‘He's very sexy. Good choice' John Krasinski has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. The announcement was made on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where John, too, made an appearance.

John Krasinski off social media

According to RadarOnline.com, John Krasinski is a shy guy “when it comes to the internet who refuses to read comments about him online because he's scared of what he will discover”.

The report added that he is "avoiding the internet at all costs” after being trolled over being crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. They added that he shunned social media for two decades after The Office chat rooms "scared the absolute hell" out of him after he shot to fame through the TV show.

The 45-year-old actor played Jim Halpert in the US remake of Ricky Gervais' iconic British sitcom.

Earlier, he had recalled his early experiences with social media, saying, “I remember on The Office, the computers we had [at our desks] were live, and that was the early days of like MySpace and IMDb chat rooms and stuff."

John got popular after starring in the series, The Office, and rose to fame through A Quiet Place franchise and Amazon's action series Jack Ryan. He is known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office (2005–2013). John also starred in License to Wed, Leatherheads, Away We Go, It's Complicated, Something Borrowed, Promised Land, Aloha, and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

At that time, he noted that things are much worse now after social media has become more prevalent since those early days.

His Instagram account has almost 5 million followers and he does not read or reply to comments. Meanwhile, his actor wife Emily Blunt doesn't even have an Instagram account.

John Krasinski named Sexist Man Alive

Earlier this month, John was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The announcement was made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. John succeeds last year's honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

At that time, John, 45, told People that he thought he was being pranked about it initially. He said his reaction to the title was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts”. During the interview, he joked that he is hoping for his wife and actor Emily Blunt to make a promise to paste the cover as wallpaper at their home.

After the news was announced, social media platforms were abuzz with comments from people expressing their views. There were mixed responses to the same.

"John Krasinski sexiest man alive? Hmmmm I'm not sure," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another writing, “Ah come, he's not the best and can we talk about the nose."

"John Krasinski People's sexiest man alive? I must be missing something," another fan wrote, and another disappointed person shared, “I'm so disappointed it's not even funny. I stayed up till midnight for this bulls**t”. "John Krasinski???? Not Ryan Gosling!!????, " was another opinion.

John's fans swiftly came forward to defend him. A fan said, “Been rooting for him since The Office”, with another sharing, “John Krasinski is very sexy. Good choice People”.