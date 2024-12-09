Johnny Depp's rarely-seen son Jack secretly works as a bartender in a trendy Paris restaurant

Johnny Depp’s son, Jack Depp, has been making headlines for his low-key job and lifestyle, which he keeps away from the public spotlight. The 22-year-old was spotted working as a bartender in Paris. The restaurant’s owner, Edouard Chueke, praised Jack as a ‘great guy’ who was a ‘good employee’ but recently stepped away from the position. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s son’s ordinary Paris job

Johnny Depp's son, Jack, has been living a relatively low-key life, quite the opposite of his sister, who is an actress and flaunts over 8 million Instagram followers. According to the Daily Mail, the son of French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis had been working at L'Area, a trendy Lebanese restaurant in the Bastille district of Paris.

Depp and Paradis were together for almost 14 years and raised their children away from the spotlight, despite never getting married. The report from December 7 revealed that the 22-year-old was quietly employed at L'Area, where he worked in the restaurant’s downstairs kitchen after taking a break from his studies. He has since taken a break from his part-time job as well.

"Jack is a great guy. He keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen," restaurant owner Edouard Chueke informed the outlet."He was a good employee, he left a few months ago, but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find.”

According to the owner, the restaurant attracts a trendy crowd, with Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp regular visitors. "Lily was mixing caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it, she was enjoying herself," the owner added. Paradis prioritised a private upbringing for her kids in her hometown in France.

Inside Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis's relationship

Depp and Paradis have remained on good terms since their split, with Paradis even coming in support of Depp during his defamation trial in 2020 involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple, who fell in love in 1998 while Depp was filming The Ninth Gate in France, quickly expanded their family by welcoming their daughter Lily-Rose within a year. In 2002, they welcomed their son, John "Jack" Christopher. The pair chose to shield their children from the limelight.

Speaking to Weekend Knack magazine at the time Paradis said she would choose France over LA to raise their kids. "Even though Los Angeles is great too," she continued. “We raise them bilingually anyway, so for them it doesn't really matter. Only, in the south of France you can live much more anonymously. And that's a bliss, especially when the children are still young.”

Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, on the other hand, is reportedly pregnant with her second child. The Aquaman star welcomed her first child via surrogacy, and while details about her second pregnancy have not been made public yet, a spokesperson told People, 'It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted, both for herself and Oonagh Paige.