Justin Baldoni's former agency refutes dropping him under Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' pressure

Justin Baldoni’s former agency, WME, insisted that they did not drop the actor and director because of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. After the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, the agency dropped him the very next day. Justin Baldoni's agency WME denied claims it dropped him due to pressure from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. (AFP)

WME denies being pressurised by Lively and Reynolds

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. The lawsuit came after the publication covered Lively’s complaint which in part alleged that Reynolds pressurised the agency to drop Baldoni as a client at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in July, last year in an attempt at “destroying Baldoni’s career and personal life,” as reported by US Weekly.

WME told The Hollywood Reporter, “In Baldoni’s filing, there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. This is not true. Baldoni’s former representative was not at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client,” on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The actor is now dragging The New York Times to court for libel and false invasion of privacy in addition to other things.

The lawsuit alleged that Lively “systematically sidelined [him] from the marketing of his own Film” and attempted to ban him from attending the film’s premiere last summer. The lawsuit stated, “Further undermining Baldoni’s role, Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the Film’s premiere. Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend, but under humiliating conditions. The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost.”

The suit continued, “Baldoni’s participation on the red carpet was cut short, and his family and friends were confined to a makeshift holding area in the basement before being escorted into a separate theatre after Lively’s departure. Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work,” as reported by US Weekly.

Lively’s lawyer responds to Baldoni’s lawsuit

In a statement to the media outlet, Lively’s attorney shared, “Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today.”

The lawyer further stated, “This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms Lively’s administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice ‘not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,’ and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.’ As demonstrated by the federal complaint filed by Ms Lively earlier today, that frame of reference for the Wayfarer lawsuit is false. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court.”