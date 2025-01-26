Justin Baldoni's mother Sharon Baldoni defends son amid Blake Lively lawsuit: ‘Justice, truth will shine into eternity’

Sharon Baldoni, mother of director and actor Justin Baldoni, has spoken out publicly for the first time in defence of her son amid his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. The actor, who filed a lawsuit against Justin in December 2024, has accused the director of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the upcoming 2024 film. (Also Read | Justin Baldoni's wife Emily breaks silence to wish him birthday amid dispute with Blake Lively) Sharon Baldoni shared a post for her son Justin Baldoni.

In an Instagram post, Sharon expressed her unwavering support for Justin, who turned 41 on January 24. "Happy Birthday, Justin," she wrote, accompanying the message with a throwback photo of the two.

"Remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of Jane The Virgin--a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born, and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew," she wrote.

Sharon continued to reflect on the emotional significance of the moment after the Jane The Virgin finale, noting, "Sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives. A happy, loving, and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities."

She further emphasised her belief in her son's character, adding, "Life has its moments and also its surprises-- as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth."

Sharon's post came after Justin's wife, Emily Baldoni, also shared her birthday tribute to her husband. Emily posted a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing by the ocean while holding their children, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

"Happy birthday my love," Emily wrote. "Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."

Recently, Justin was seen spending time with his family in Hawaii, where he was photographed carrying a surfboard.

Blake's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of It Ends With Us experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Justin on set, as per E! News.

She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation.

In response, Justin has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, according to E! News.

As per E! News, the lawsuit includes claims of extortion, defamation, and other alleged wrongful actions, accusing Blake and her team of orchestrating a "vile smear campaign."

Blake's legal team, however, has dismissed Justin's countersuit, calling it "another chapter in the abuser playbook" and asserting that the lawsuit is part of a larger attempt to discredit Blake's allegations of sexual harassment.

They characterised the legal move as an act of retaliation against Blake's accusations.