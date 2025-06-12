Justin Bieber shares bizarre selfies, cryptic message about ‘forgiveness’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumours

Justin Bieber is once again turning heads, not with a chart-topping single, but with a string of deeply personal Instagram posts that have left fans both intrigued and concerned. From blurry selfies to introspective captions, the 31-year-old's feed has become a window into his evolving thoughts on life, love and forgiveness. File photo of Justin Bieber(AFP)

A cryptic message wrapped in selfies

On June 11, Justin Bieber shared a black-and-white selfie with a calm smile on his Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “The secret in life is forgiveness.” The post was set to the dreamy tones of The Little Dipper's track Forever. It was one of many uploads that day, totalling seven Instagram posts within hours.

Most featured himself, caught in fleeting moments: some shirtless, some out of focus, many radiating a certain rawness. One image even offered a rare glimpse of his son, 9-month-old Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber. The pair welcomed their first child in August 2024, months after renewing their vows in a romantic Hawaii ceremony.

‘Not your place,’ says Justin Bieber

Bieber’s string of reflective captions didn't begin with the forgiveness post. A week earlier, he wrote: “Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have? The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve.”

The June 3 post sparked a conversation, with many interpreting it as a commentary on judgment, societal expectations, or perhaps something more personal. It added to the growing number of cryptic messages that have become a part of the singer’s evolving online presence.

‘That’s not love’

Just days later, Bieber continued his musings time turning his lens on the nature of relationships. On June 8, he posted two close-up selfies with a caption that read: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love."

In his Instagram Stories, he expanded further: “I don't think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It's not true. I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried. U have everything u need right now.”

With every upload, Justin Bieber seems to be pulling back the curtain-offering not just aesthetic glimpses but emotional ones too.

FAQs

Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber split up?

No, they are still together. In fact, they renewed their vows in 2024 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August that year.

What is Justin Bieber's current medical condition?

Justin has previously revealed a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022, but he hasn't shared any recent health updates in 2025.

What is Justin Bieber’s net worth in 2025?

Estimates place Justin Bieber’s net worth at around $300 million, owing to music, tours and brand partnerships.

When did Justin Bieber come out?

Justin Bieber has never made a coming-out statement. He has consistently identified as heterosexual and married Hailey Baldwin in 2018.