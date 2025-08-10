Kanye West' YEEZY store shut down for a while; came back with slashed prices - here's why

Kanye West's YEEZY store was shut down by Shopify this week after it broke one of the platform's rules. The website, which works via Shopify, stopped working on Tuesday morning. The store was selling T-shirts with Swastika symbols, which many people and groups have spoken against. Someone from Shopify argued that the store was not following “real business practices,” which goes against Shopify's rules, as reported by PRIMETIMER. Kanye West's YEEZY store shut down by Shopify for selling offensive merchandise. (AP Photo/Michael R. Sisak)(AP)

YEEZY drew renewed attention after a controversial 30-second ad aired in select local TV markets during the Super Bowl. Filmed by West on his phone in a dentist's office, the ad simply directed viewers to visit the store's website. Shopify allowed the sale to continue for over a day before removing the offensive merchandise.

This delay prompted backlash from advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which condemned the use of the swastika due to its deep associations with Nazi Germany, anti-Semitism, and white supremacist ideologies.

Kanye West's store returns with reduced prices

The YEEZY store controversy coincided with the rapper's antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic rants on X, where he has over 32 million followers. While his posts were limited by X, 33& West, which is a talent agency based in Los Angeles, cut ties with him following West's rants and Swastika merchandise.

However, the YEEZY store has made a return with a new line of products and reduced prices. Currently, customers can find items like YEEZY Slides for $20, and other clothes, with the most expensive item going for $100. This shows a stark contrast for the store, as West's products were earlier priced way more than the current price list, as reported by PRIMETIMER.

The relaunch of the store with slashed prices comes after a very controversial period for the rapper and his being dropped from several partnerships across music, fashion, and business. In 2022, major talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) dropped West after he allegedly made a series of antisemitic comments.

The return of the store signals a more restrained comeback, offering a limited selection of products at noticeably reduced prices. This scaled-back approach comes amid severe public scrutiny.