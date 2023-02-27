Kareena Kapoor fangirls over Zendaya, shares her red carpet video in green and black gown: 'Uffffff'

Zendaya attended the NAACP Image Awards recently, where she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (for Euphoria) and Entertainer of the Year. And she arrived in a stunning black and green dress from Versace. While the internet has been collectively losing it over her red carpet look, Kareena Kapoor joined the bandwagon. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of Zendaya walking the red carpet at the recent awards show. Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in red as she joins cousin Ranbir Kapoor after long time. Watch

Along with it, Kareena Kapoor added a bunch of star emojis and wrote, "Uffffff." In the clip, the Hollywood actor was seen gracing the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards in a vibrant green and black gown with a dramatic, ruffled train.

Kareena Kapoor gave a shoutout to Zendaya on Instagram Stories.

Many said they missed Zendaya at the red carpet as they praised her latest look. Zendaya's last award show appearance was in 2022, at the Primetime Emmys, where she wore a black gown, and took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.

Sharing a video of the actor from the recent red carpet, fashion-based Instagram page Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram Stories, "And this atelier Versace 2002 gown. @luxurylaw (Zendaya's stylist, who also works with Priyanka Chopra) and her are a match made in heaven! 'You better serve it'." Zendaya, also attended the 29th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday wearing a pink gown. Referencing it, a Twitter user shared a video of Zendaya's green and black gown, and wrote, "I’m still here."

Even Tom Holland shared a sweet reaction to Zendaya's red carpet return. The actor shared stunning photos of herself posing in her green and black vintage Versace gown for the NAACP Image Awards on Instagram, and was met with much love from fellow celebs in the comments section. Boyfriend-actor Tom Holland reacted to the photos with three heart-eyed emojis. The comment received more than 22,000 likes in under 24 hours. Gigi Hadid wrote, "Insaaaanity," with a green heart, while Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Storm Reid simply commented, "Wow."

In a video she posted on Instagram, Zendaya posed in the green and black dress on the red carpet, while photographers give her cues. When she heard one person say, 'serving, serving, serving', Zendaya laughed and pointed to the photographers, before flipping her hair. "'SERVING SERVING SERVING' whoever you are, thank you… you made my night lol," she captioned the video.

The NAACP Image Awards honour the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah.

