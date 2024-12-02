Kate Winslet recalls dealing with fat-shamers as a ‘young actress’, blasts Hollywood's beauty standards

Kate Winslet is opening up on her struggles with body shaming and unrealistic beauty standards in Hollywood. In a recent 60 Minutes interview, the Titanic star revealed she was “ridiculed” for her weight when she was just starting out in the industry. The 49-year-old also shared that she faced severe criticism from a drama teacher years ago. Kate Winslet recalls her past struggles with fat-shamers during a recent interview(60 Minutes)

Kate Winslet opens up on being fat-shamed as ‘young actress’

During her Sunday sit-down on CBS News, a visibly emotional Winslet shared that an interviewer once said that it looked as if she was “melted and poured” into a red carpet gown. “It was absolutely appalling,” the Blackbird actress recalled, adding, “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”

When asked if she ever got “face-to-face” with her critics, Winslet said, “I let them have it.” “I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad,” the Wonder Wheel actress recounted.

Winslet further addressed the incident when a former teacher told her, “‘Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you, darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts.'” “I was never even fat,” she exclaimed while laughing. The Ammonite actress went on to share that she channelled the criticism into a “quiet determination.”

“It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you –– just quietly,” Winslet said of using the harsh criticism she received to transform herself. The Hollywood veteran went on to slam the unrealistic beauty standards in the industry.

“People say, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You didn’t wear any makeup.’ You know, “You had wrinkles.’ Do we say to the men, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?’ No. We don’t,” she said, adding that she no longer cares about anybody's opinions because it is too “exhausting.”