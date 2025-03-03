Kieran Culkin family and net worth: All on Oscar winning actor's wife Jazz Charton and their kids

Kieran Culkin stunned his wife and Oscars attendees during his acceptance speech after receiving the Best Supporting Actor award on Sunday, March 2. He gave a special mention to his wife, Jazz Charton, who accompanied the actor for the grand event. US actor Kieran Culkin, Oscar winner for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Real Pain" poses with his wife Jazz Charton during the 97th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The 42-year-old Succession star, who received the award for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg's thriller A Real Pain, demanded two more children from his wife, British advertising expert Jazz Charton.

He recalled an incident that occurred after last year's Emmys, where he quipped that Charton offered to give him a third child if he won the award that night.

Sharing his story with the audience, he revealed that his spouse had promised him another kid if he won an Oscar.

“After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot … and she goes, ‘Oh, God, I did say that!’” Culkin mentioned. “‘I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her, and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me – I swear to God, this happened there’s just over a year ago – she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

While gazing at his wife sitting in the crowd, he expressed his love towards her and added, “no pressure”, but "“but let’s get cracking on those kids, what do’ya say?”

During the anecdote her hubby narrated, Charton chuckled and nodded in agreement, but she also gasped in a mix of surprise and delight.

Kieran Culkin's family: Know about his wife and kids

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton, who met in a New York pub in 2012, share two kids Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolfe.

Due to his successful part in HBO's Succession, Culkin's bank account has grown significantly over the years, but his modest living situation has not been impacted by his estimated $5 million net worth. The 42-year-old actor lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in New York City with his family for a decade.

They exchanged vows in Iowa while traveling throughout the United States in 2013. “Seven years ago, we fell in love with Iowa,” Charton wrote on Instagram while reflecting on their wedding years later. "We said ‘I do’ in the rain with three strangers,” Hello! reported.

Charton, who was born in London, was brought up by her mother “Coco” Charton, a model and actor. She relocated to New York City in 2010 for a temporary job, but ultimately decided to make the United States her permanent home.

Before the birth of their son, the actor disclosed that he and his then-pregnant wife spent several nights on a mattress in their living room because they gave their bedroom to their daughter.

The couple is currently residing in a larger three-bedroom house in New York City with plenty of space for the entire family.

Their larger living area would be useful as Culkin is eager to expand his family.