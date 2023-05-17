Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: Just friends! Insider clarifies relationship rumor

Against swirling rumors, sources confirm that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are nothing more than friends. Despite swirling relationship rumors, the reality TV star reached out to the NFL legend for advice on purchasing property in Baker's Bay, Bahamas, where he owns a vacation home. US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.(AFP)

"Kim and Tom have been in touch, but their relationship is strictly platonic," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. "She's not interested in dating Tom or anyone else at the moment."

The rumors started after Kim was spotted looking at properties in the Bahamas over the weekend, according to Page Six. However, the source clarifies that her interaction with Brady was solely for seeking guidance and recommendations.

Both Kardashian and Brady recently went through significant breakups. Kim finalized her divorce from Pete Davidson in August 2022, while Brady ended his marriage with Gisele Bündchen around the same time. The former couple shares children, and they expressed their commitment to co-parenting amicably.

Addressing the reason for their split, Bündchen revealed that it was "one piece of a much bigger puzzle" and not simply about Brady's retirement decision. Kardashian, on the other hand, concluded her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022, after a tumultuous relationship.

The reality star has been navigating the challenges of co-parenting and supporting her children amidst West's controversial behavior. Despite their ups and downs, Kim remains committed to protecting her ex-husband in the eyes of their kids.

As for her recent encounter with Davidson at the Met Gala, sources say it was a friendly reunion between two individuals with a shared history. "Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them, so it was nice running into each other and catching up," an insider reveals.

While Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady may have sparked speculation with their interaction, it seems their connection is purely friendly. As both individuals move forward with their lives, the tabloid world will undoubtedly continue to keep a close eye on their personal journeys.