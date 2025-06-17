Kim Woodburn dies at 83, fans pay tribute to How Clean Is Your House star: ‘RIP to the Queen of Clean’

Television personality Kim Woodburn, widely known for co-presenting the popular Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House?, has died at the age of 83. Her manager confirmed the news on Tuesday. Kim Woodburn dies at 83(X)

TV star Kim Woodburn dies at 83

Kim Woodburn’s representatives issued a statement, which, according to The Guardian, reads: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.”

“Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details.”

Tributes pour in for Kim Woodburn

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy, who worked with Kim Woodburn on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, was among the first ones to pay tribute.

She said, “Very sad to hear Kim Woodburn has passed away. We had many fun times on the Big Brother Bit on the side show, such a character, and she always said what she thought! A ball of energy that will be very much missed,” as quoted by the Guardian.

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Kim Woodburn following the news of her passing. Many shared heartfelt messages and memories on X (formerly Twitter):

An admirer wrote, “RIP to the Queen of Clean and the People’s Princess.” Another user shared, “Can’t believe Kim Woodburn has died, an absolute icon of reality TV who I quote daily (and will continue to do so). RIP to a legend.” “RIP Kim Woodburn. What a gorgeous and funny woman,” one more added.

What was Kim Woodburn best known for?

Kim Woodburn became a household name in the early 2000s as the co-host of How Clean Is Your House?, a show that mixed hygiene advice with reality TV entertainment. Alongside Aggie MacKenzie, Kim toured homes across the UK, offering tough love and no-nonsense cleaning solutions.

Her no-filter personality quickly turned her into a fan favourite. Later, Kim Woodburn appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Famous, Rich and Homeless. In 2022, she participated in the cooking reality series Celeb Cooking School.

A look at Kim Woodburn’s personal life

Kim Woodburn’s first marriage to Kenneth Davies ended in divorce in 1975. She later married Peter Woodburn in August 1972, after knowing him for four years, according to a report by RSVP Live. The couple remained together for decades. The TV star never had any children.

FAQs

Q1. What TV shows was Kim Woodburn famous for?

Kim Woodburn was best known for How Clean Is Your House? and her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. She also featured on other reality and panel shows.

Q2. Who was Kim Woodburn’s husband?

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter. He is reportedly heartbroken at her passing.

Q3. What was Kim Woodburn’s age when she died?

Kim Woodburn passed away at the age of 83 following a short illness.

Q4. Did Kim Woodburn have any children?

No, Kim Woodburn did not have children.