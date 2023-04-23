Kourtney Kardashian's birthday bash bashed - Critics slam her over-the-top display of wealth

Kourtney Kardashian's 44th birthday celebration was the talk of the town, but not necessarily for the reasons she expected. The reality star received criticism from some of her followers for the extravagant display of flowers at her birthday party. Despite the backlash, Kourtney took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the overwhelming love and well wishes she received. Her posts included snapshots of a bed adorned with fresh rose petals and a stunning floral arrangement positioned under an arch of metallic pink balloons. Kourtney Kardashian's 44th birthday celebration was the talk of the town, but not necessarily for the reasons she expected. The reality star received criticism from some of her followers for the extravagant display of flowers at her birthday party.(Instagram/kourtneykardash)

However, not everyone was thrilled with the flower-themed posts. Some of her followers criticized her for the over-the-top display of wealth, with one person commenting, "Haven't heard of any philanthropic endeavours on your part, ever." Another person asked what happens to the flowers after they are looked at.

But Kourtney was quick to clap back at the criticism, stating that they donate the flowers to the children's hospital. Kourtney has a history of donating to charity, and her response to the criticism highlights her commitment to giving back to the community.

Kourtney's birthday bash may have sparked criticism, but that didn't stop her from going all out. The reality TV star was the epitome of glamour with a "Birthday Girl" tiara on her head, a velvet skirt, and a buttoned-up sweater featuring a fluffy collar. She flaunted her floral bouquet with confidence, and her Instagram post was a hit, with thousands of likes and comments flooding in.

Kourtney's birthday celebrations were not just limited to the floral arrangements and the tiara. Her family surprised her with a huge "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" sign, and they enjoyed a getaway to Santa Barbara.

Kourtney is known for her extravagant birthday celebrations, but this time, she has shown that she also has a charitable side. Her donation of flowers to the children's hospital is a commendable act, and it highlights the importance of giving back to the community.