Lady Gaga wraps up shooting for director Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci

Singer-actor Lady Gaga on Sunday announced the wrap-up for her upcoming biographical crime drama House Of Gucci.

The Grammy-winning star took to Instagram and shared a snap from the sets of House of Gucci that sees her pounding fists with the film's director Ridley Scott. "That's a wrap, Rid," Gaga wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, "#HouseOfGucci."

The first looks of Gaga and Adam Driver (lead hero) from the movie were unveiled on March 10, 2021, by Gaga and the makers of the film on Instagram.

As per People magazine, House of Gucci is based on the popular book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.





The upcoming movie follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1991. In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.





Patrizia was convicted of arranging her husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Their daughters, Alessandra and Allegra, asked that her conviction be overturned, claiming her brain tumour had affected her ability to reason.The two were successful and in 2000 an appeals court in Italy reduced Patrizia's sentence to 26 years. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behaviour.

The upcoming film is being helmed by Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons. Written by Roberto Bentivegna, the film went on floors in Rome last month. The star cast has been in Italy for a couple of weeks now, prepping and shooting House of Gucci.

Both Gaga and Driver are Oscar-nominated actors. Gaga's first acting endeavour after her 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper. On the other hand, Driver was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film Marriage Story, co-starring Scarlett Johansson.

House of Gucci is set to the big screens on November 24, 2021.

