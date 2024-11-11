Leonardo DiCaprio rings in 50th with star-studded ‘age-appropriate’ bash: Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Spielberg attend

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 50th birthday today on November 11. In order to celebrate the occasion, he threw a grand birthday bash on November 9 at his Los Angeles residence. The guest list was a star-studded one, ranging from Brad Pitt to Mark Ruffalo. (Also Read – Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t given up on being a father: ‘I am sure it will be’) The guest list for Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th birthday bash included Brad Pitt

Who all attended

Pictures of guests arriving for and departing from the party online show that Leonardo didn't limit his birthday bash to models, but also invited colleagues from Hollywood. These notably included his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt, who arrived with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Leonardo's Shutter Island co-star Mark Ruffalo was also spotted. His Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg also made a rare public appearance.

Filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Benicio del Toro, and Todd Phillips also showed up. Actors Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Connolly, Bill Maher, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, and Casey Affleck were also seen. Pop star Katy Perry and businesswoman Paris Hilton arrived too. People reported that Leonardo's Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Robert De Niro also attended the party, although he wasn't clicked arriving or departing.

Internet reacts

The internet was fairly surprised to see that Leonardo's 50th birthday bash guest list was rather “age-appropriate," given the actor is infamous for dating women younger than 25. He was last rumoured to be dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 26. An Instagram user commented on the guests' pictures, “All I see are a bunch of people over the age of 25 (thinking emoji).” “Omg shocked at this age appropriate crowd (emojis),” wrote another.

Many Instagram users, however, didn't approve that the birthday bash was quite low on the fashion scale. One of them commented, “Paris the only one showing up for an actual party.” Another wrote, “Not gonna lie, looks like the worst blunt rotation ever.” “They all look like they are going to a funeral not a party,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “What was the dress code cos they all look like they’re going to a different party (raised eyebrow emoji).”

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in The Battle of Baktan Cross.