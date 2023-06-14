Lewis Hamilton and Shakira spending time together with Carlos Sainz as cupid

Speculations are swirling about a potential romance between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira, and Formula One driver Carlos Sainz is believed to be the cupid behind it all. Shakira enjoying relaxing trip with Lewis Hamilton in Miami. (Image Credit: RM/MEGA)

The Colombian singer and British racing star have been spotted spending increasing amounts of time together over the summer, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Public outings, including a boat trip in Miami and dining together with friends in Barcelona, have only added to the buzz.

Sources reveal that both Hamilton and Shakira are keeping things light-hearted and flirtatious for now, preferring to enjoy each other's company without rushing into a serious commitment.

Shakira recently announced her separation from soccer star Gerard Pique after an 11-year relationship. Now she is taking her time before fully immersing herself in a new romance.

On the other hand, Hamilton has been linked to several high-profile women, such as Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj, following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.

Spanish sports journalist Pip Estrada claims that it was Sainz, a close friend of Hamilton, who played matchmaker between the Formula One driver and the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress. Estrada reveals that Sainz introduced Shakira to Formula One, knowing that Hamilton is a fan of her music.

“She knows that Hamilton likes her music and, all of a sudden, she gets the bug to know about Formula 1 and that’s how they got together,” Estrada stated.

While Shakira was also rumoured to have been pursued by Tom Cruise, it appears that she turned down his advances, indicating her interest in Hamilton instead. Cruise, who is also friends with Hamilton, attended the Miami Grand Prix with Shakira and reportedly believed they had great chemistry. But, Shakira made it clear that her heart lies with Hamilton, leaving Cruise's ego bruised.

US actor Tom Cruise (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) attend the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Amidst the speculation, representatives for Shakira and Hamilton have been contacted for comment, but no official statements have been released.

Amidst the romance rumours, Shakira received Billboard's Woman of the Year award at the Latin Women in Music gala, where she reflected on the transformative year following her split from Pique. In her acceptance speech, she expressed, “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever—and very personally—what is to be a woman…It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.”

“Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once.”