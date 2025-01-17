Los Angeles FireAid Benefit Concert unveils artist lineup: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more

The highly anticipated Los Angeles FireAid benefit concert has revealed its star-studded lineup, set to take place on January 30 across two iconic venues, Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. With tickets going on sale on January 22, the concert aims to raise crucial funds for individuals who have lost their homes and belongings in the devastating LA wildfires. The event promises a night of powerful performances in support of those affected by the ongoing crisis. Los Angeles FireAid concert features top artists to aid wildfire victims including names like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Katy Perry and more. (Photos by Vianney Le Caer/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Artist lineup for Los Angeles FireAid concert

The artist lineup for the highly anticipated Los Angeles FireAid benefit concert features a stellar roster of talent, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Alongside these renowned names, the concert will also see performances from Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, John Mayer, and Dave Matthews, all coming together to support the community in the wake of the devastating wildfires.

As reported by The Mirror US, there is also the potential for additional artists to join the already impressive lineup of 24 performers, making the event even more memorable.

Where to watch the Los Angeles FireAid concert?

Those who fail to grab tickets for the concert can enjoy the broadcast by the Select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

The proceeds from the concert will go toward a dedicated nonprofit set up specifically for the event. The organisation will focus on rebuilding essential infrastructure, providing aid to displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technology and strategies, ensuring that Los Angeles is better equipped to handle future wildfire emergencies.