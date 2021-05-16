Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together
Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast & Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie.
"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges," Ludacris, 43, wrote alongside a photograph of pregnant Eudoxie posing in front of a table filled with flower arrangements.
Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences
Eudoxie too shared some photographs from the same photoshoot. "Blessed year indeed. #35," she wrote.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already have a five-year-old daughter named Cadence. Ludacris also has two daughters, Karma, 18, and Cai, six, from previous relationships.
-
‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch
-
Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment
-
Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat
-
‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?