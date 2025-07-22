Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54: All on his wife, children and family

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has bid farewell to the world at the age of 54. A People report stated that the actor accidentally drowned while swimming. The tragic incident took place in Costa Rica, where he was enjoying some time off work with his family. Malcolm-Jamal Warner gained fame for his role as Theo Huxtable, the son of Bill Cosby’s character, in The Cosby Show. Malcolm-Jamal Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's family

Fans who grew up watching Malcolm-Jamal Warner in the '90s are left in shock. The incident has brought the spotlight on his family, which mostly stayed away from media attention.

Born in 1970 in New Jersey, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was raised by his devoted mother, Pamela Warner. After her divorce, she took up the role of his manager to help her son succeed in his career, People reported.

On the other hand, his father, Robert Warner Jr, used to work on managing a drug intervention program. It left a significant impact on Malcolm-Jamal's formative life. The actor's name is taken after activist Malcolm X and the iconic jazz star Ahmad Jamal, as per IMDB.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's relationships

Warner preferred to keep his life away from being a subject of media discussion, which is why his wife's identity has been a secret to date. The duo became parents to a baby girl in 2017. The actor’s wife is a Connecticut-based attorney, reported Just Jared.

Before his marriage, The Cosby Show actor had a string of high-profile affairs, which began with his former co-star Michelle Doris Thomas. After dating for a decade, the duo parted ways. Malcolm-Jamal Warner was right by her side when she died due to stomach cancer in 1998.

His next high-profile relationship was with Lean On Me actress Karen Malina White. They bonded after the conclusion of The Cosby Show in 2000, but after being together for nearly seven years, they called it quits, Just Jared reported.

Malcolm-Jamal's most high-profile relationship was with Flag Day star Regina Rene King. Romance blossomed between the actors in 2011, but after two years, they decided to part ways. According to US Weekly, the actor wasn't “feeling it anymore’ and asked King and her young son from her ex-husband to move out, leaving her “heartbroken.”

While fans are waiting for an official statement from Warner's family, Warner’s death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, but his legacy will continue to live through his characters and the impact of his work.

