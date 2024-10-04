Mark Ruffalo praises Javier Bardem's speech on Israel-Hamas war: 'You are a beacon of light'

Javier Bardem recently made a powerful speech urging the restoration of peace amid Israel-Hamas war. The actor called out the Israeli government for crimes against human rights. While reacting to the speech shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, Mark Ruffalo posted it on Twitter and praised him. (Also read: Mark Ruffalo gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Garner pays tribute. See pics) Mark Ruffalo recently lauded Javier Bardem's speech on Israel-Hamas war.

Mark Ruffalo gives a shoutout to Javier Bardem

Mark, while tweeting Javier's video on Israel-Hamas war, captioned his post as, “Thank you Javier Bardem for your decency, your courage, and love for all human beings. You are a beacon of light, amigo.” Javier had shared his long speech on his Instagram handle. In the video, the actor said, “Obviously, talking about this takes me directly to Gaza. What's happening in Gaza is completely unacceptable, it's terrible, it's dehumanising. I believe that the Israeli government is the most radical government in Israel's history, that it's committing crimes against humanity, that it's committing crimes against international laws, investigated by the International Criminal Court, that obviously, the atrocious, terrible and condemnable brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7 do not justify the massive punishment that the Palestinian population is enduring. I think the impunity the current Israeli government enjoys in its actions in Gaza and the West Bank has to change.”

Javier Bardem condemns human rights violations

He further said, “I believe USA, Germany, the UK, especially, need to rethink their logic of behaviour and unconditional support when we are witnessing crimes against human rights, crimes against international law, such as, for example, the banning of food, water, medicines, electricity, medicines using, as UNICEF says, war against children and the trauma that's being created for generations.” Javier captioned his post as, “We cannot remain indifferent #Gaza.”

Javier Bardem's upcoming projects

Javier was last seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. His next release will be the Netflix animation film Spellbound in which he has done the voiceover. The movie releases on November 22. The actor will also feature in Joseph Kosinski's F1 featuring Brad Pitt in lead role.