Martha Stewart slams ‘shocking’ Netflix documentary on her, ‘I hate those last scenes’

Martha Stewart is appalled by R.J. Cutler's documentary about her. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 83-year-old laid bare her true opinions of the newly-launched Netflix biopic - Martha. Calling the ending “lazy,” she revealed how much she “hated” the final scenes. Martha Stewart slams 'lazy' Netflix documentary about her (Netflix)

Martha Stewart slams Netflix documentary about her

“R.J. had total access, and he really used very little,” she said of the 62-year-old filmmaker, adding, “It was just shocking.” Stewart went on to call out Cutler for the film's “lousy” musical score. “I said to R.J., ‘An essential part of the film is that you play rap music,’” she recalled, adding, “Dr. Dre will probably score it, or Snoop or Fredwreck. I said, ‘I want that music.’ And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me.”

Stewart did not shy away from calling spade a spade as she lambasted the film's unflattering camera angles. “He had three cameras on me,” she said of Cutler. “And he chooses to use the ugliest angle. And I told him, ‘Don’t use that angle! That’s not the nicest angle. You had three cameras. Use the other angle.’ He would not change that,” the businesswoman added. She argued that instead of exploring the colourful side of her life, the documentary spends “way too much time” on her “extremely boring” 2004 trial.

She further noted how the essence of her magazine was lost. “My magazine, my Martha Stewart magazine, which you might say is traditional, was the most modern home magazine ever created. We had avant-garde photography. Nobody ever showed puff pastry the way I showed it. Or the glossaries of the apples and the chrysanthemums. And we prided ourselves so much on all of that modernism. And he didn’t get any of that,” Stewart told the outlet.

The mother-of-one went on to criticise the showrunners for not depicting her grandchildren in the film. “Where the heck are my grandchildren?” she noted. “There’s not even a mention. And these grandchildren are utterly fantastic. My daughter was very against the children being included. But I could have talked about them, and I did. I’ve taken them to the most unusual places in the world, and they’re only 12 and 13. My love of travel wasn’t mentioned. My trip up Kilimanjaro wasn’t mentioned!” Stewart added.