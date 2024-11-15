Menu Explore
Martin Scorsese recommends this brilliant film to watch this year: Here’s everything to know about I Saw The TV Glow

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 15, 2024 04:09 PM IST

In an interview with the Associated Press, Martin Scorsese raved about I Saw the TV Glow, saying, “it is very moving. It builds on you".

Looking for your next watch? Martin Scorsese's latest recommendation is the one for you. In a recent interview, Martin lauded Jane Schoenbrun's project for its emotional and psychological impact, making it a must-see for cinema enthusiasts. Also read: Martin Scorsese urges filmmakers to fight back against comic book movie culture: ‘We’ve got to save cinema'

I Saw the TV Glow is backed by actor Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary.
I Saw the TV Glow is backed by actor Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary.

In an interview with Associated Press, Martin raved about I Saw the TV Glow, saying, “There was one film I liked a great deal I saw two weeks ago called I Saw the TV Glow. It really was emotionally and psychologically powerful and very moving. It builds on you, in a way. I didn’t know who made it. It’s this Jane Schoenbrun”. So, we get you everything to know about the film.

The plot

The horror film is set in the pre-internet era. It navigates the life of two teenagers who are confused about their identities: Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Alameda-raised Brigette Lundy-Paine). They become unnaturally obsessed with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer-like TV show called The Pink Opaque, with reality gradually starting to blur with the TV series. The film brings together themes of fandom, pop culture obsession and trans identity.

The team

The film is written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun. Actor Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary have backed the film as producers through their banner Fruit Tree company. It also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Lindsey Jordan, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, Danielle Deadwyler, Conner O'Malley, and Emma Portner.

Inspired from real life

The film is partly inspired by Jane Schoenbrun’s sheltered growing up in Westchester County, New York, and love for Buffy. In an interview with A.frame, Jane said, “I think that Owen and Maddy are two sides of my own experience with the process of gender transition”. “By that, I don't mean the actual transition, necessarily, but the process which starts at the beginning of one's life, when one is born and socialised into the wrong identity,” added Jane, who uses they/them pronouns.

Musical notes

In a homage to 1990s television shows, I Saw the TV Glow features multiple extended live music sequences, such as a number from Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers. In addition to the Alex G score, the filmmaker also commissioned 16 original songs for the soundtrack from several musicians. The banging soundtrack includes tracks by East Bay native Jay Som, San Francisco rock band King Woman and Oakland folk singer Maria BC.

Film festival premiere

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024, and opened to good reviews. The Guardian called the film “a devastating tale of identity, fandom and obsession”, while Rolling Stones termed it as "Sundance's Hottest Horror Movie”.

All about the release

The film was given a limited theatrical release by A24 in the United States on May 3, with its theatrical release expanding to Canada and nationwide in the US on May 17. It went to the streaming space in September via Max. In India, it is available on Zee5.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
