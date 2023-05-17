Meet Alex Dimitrijevic, Charlize Theron’s rumoured new boyfriend: Things to know about the LA-based model

Actor Charlize Theron is reportedly dating model Alex Dimitrijevic. After the two were spotted together during a recent outing, it was reported that they have been dating for 'a few months now' and 'really like each other'. In photos shared by paparazzi, Charlize was seen holding hands with her alleged new boyfriend during a date in Los Angeles. They reportedly met at an event, and have been dating for a short while. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer reveals the role Charlize Theron’s Clea has in MCU’s future Charlize Theron attends the world premiere of the movie FAST X in Rome, Italy on May 12, (Reuters)

Here are a few things to know about Alex Dimitrijevic:

He is a model

Alex Dimitrijevic is a model based in Los Angeles. He is listed as a 6'3" green-eyed model on Next's modelling site, as per a report by Page Six. He has previously worked for brands such as Malbon Golf and AG Green Label.

He is 46

Alex is reportedly 46-years-old. He studied at UC Santa Barbara, according to Extra TV. Charlize is 47.

Charlize likes his laid-back personality

As per a report in Us Weekly, Charlize Theron’s relationship with Alex Dimitrijevic is in the 'early stages'. As per the report, Alex is 'a very laid-back guy and Charlize likes that'. The report quote a source as saying that Charlize was taking things slow with the Alex, adding, “It’s nothing serious.”

Charlize and Alex seemingly confirm they are dating

Charlize and Alex were first linked in January. She was spotted holding hands with him during a lunch date on May 14 in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which have since been shared on paparazzi and fan pages. The actor wore a maroon sweater with beige pants as she walked alongside Alex and held his hand.

Alex Dimitrijevic was previously married

Charlize Theron’s last serious relationship was with actor Sean Penn, whom she was first linked to in December 2013. The actors had confirmed their romance in May 2014, while attending the Met Gala together. In June 2015, the duo reportedly ended the relationship after less than two years together. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that Alex Dimitrijevic is divorced.

Charlize, who has worked in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Monster (2003), has two children. While she mostly keeps her daughters sheltered from the public and social media, she shares some details about their lives from time to time. Jackson Theron was born January 11, 2012, and Charlize adopted her in early 2012 and announced it in March of that year. The actor adopted her youngest daughter, August Theron, in July 2015.

