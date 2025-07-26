Inside Mick Jagger’s wild 82nd birthday bash with celebrities and family

Mick Jagger just turned 82 and threw a party that could have passed for a Rolling Stones aftershow. Mick Jagger walked in with fiancée Melanie at the party.(Instagram/@mickjagger)

The Mirror UK reported it started with dinner at Kensington Roof Gardens. Then the bash shifted to The Rex Rooms in Chelsea, and that is where things got messy. A fight outside had security stepping in, and cops ended up showing up to cool it down. Before that, party buses pulled up, music blasting, and guests rolled straight for the Oasis concert afterparty.

Oasis themselves were not there, but Liam Gallagher’s sons, Gene and Lennon, kept the night alive. People did not start leaving until the sky was almost light again - close to 4 AM BST.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick in the spotlight

The Mirror further reports that Jagger walked in with fiancée Melanie Hamrick, who owned the night in a short black dress and stilettos. Cameras caught her sticking her tongue out, laughing as they left. Mick, in a black suit with a crisp white shirt, looked like a man who still loves the chaos of a late-night party.

Ronnie Wood showed up with Sally Humphreys. Ronnie had on a bright blue shirt, a pale blazer, and carried a “Happy Birthday” gift bag that looked straight out of a corner store. Sally went floral red and cheerful.

Georgia May Jagger came with her mom, Jerry Hall. Both went for black dresses and breezed past cameras with smiles. Elizabeth Jagger was also spotted. The guest list? Daphne Guinness, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jimmy Carr, Mariella Frostrup, and more. Gene Gallagher kept his head down, girlfriend doing the same to dodge the flashes.

Stones keep rolling

While the party burned on, the Stones were still working. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Wood have been holed up at Metropolis Studios since April. They have over a dozen tracks in the bag. The band even scrapped a European tour just to focus on their 25th album.

Age is not slowing Jagger down. If anything, nights like this prove he is not done being the guy who sets the pace.

