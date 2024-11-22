Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
Miley Cyrus comments on relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, says ‘I have always worked with people…’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 22, 2024 06:42 PM IST

Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and recalled falling in love with him on the set of the 2010 film 'The Last Song'.

Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus opened up about her realtionship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and recalled falling in love with him on the set of the 2010 film 'The Last Song', reported E! News. Cyrus mentioned that 'The Last Song' made it feel natural to collaborate with her boyfriend Maxx Morando on her new album, 'Something Beautiful'. (Also read: Miley Cyrus spotted on rare date night with boyfriend Maxx Morando amid Flowers lawsuit)

In this file photo, actor Liam Hemsworth and singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrive on the red carpet at the US premiere of the feature film Paranoia at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP)
What Miley said

She shared that she always like working with people she love in her life. "I worked with my dad forever," said Miley, adding, "That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I have always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

Miley talked about 'Something Beautiful', and emphasised that it "has a more experimental sound than her past work, describing it as "hypnotizing and glamorous," as per E! News.

"It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," she explained. "The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

More details

The singer and the actor first met at the set of the film 'The Last Song' and got engaged later in 2012 and further ended their relationship in September 2013. Their romance rekindled in 2015 and they tied a knot in December 2018.

Talking about her relationship with Maxx Morando, the duo first sparked romance rumours in November 2021 when they were seen getting cosy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show. In 2022, Miley Cyrus has confirmed her relationship with Maxx Morando. The couple was seen making out on Thursday while standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood in photos, in which Cyrus, could be seen wrapping her arms around Morando as they passionately kissed, reported E! News.

(With inputs from ANI)

