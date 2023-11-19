Miss Universe 2023 live: India’s Shweta Sharda misses out on top 10 spots, check full list of finalists

Miss Universe 2023: We are on the brink of witnessing the crowning of the next Miss Universe. Amidst the anticipation and predictions, the global beauty pageant is nearing its conclusion and has disclosed the top 10 contenders. Unfortunately, despite reaching the semi-finals, Shweta Sharda from India did not qualify for this stage. Check out the list of top 10 finalists. Miss India Shweta Sharda takes part in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador. Miss Universe 2023 LIVE blog: Shweta Sharda from India makes it to the semi finals (AP)

India’s Shweta Sharda’s Miss Universe run ends

Being hosted at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador for the first time ever, the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, also known as Miss Universe 2023, is currently in progress. Unfortunately, following the swimsuit round, Chandigarh-born model and dancer Shweta Sharda, 22, did not proceed to the evening gown round. Shweta was among the front runners till the semi-final round, but the diva lost the spot in the top 10 lineup.

Miss Universe top 10 finalists

The top 10 finalists for Miss Universe 2023 are Miss Puerto Rico, Thailand, Peru, Colombia, Nicaragua, Philippines, El Salvador, Venezuela, Australia and Spain.

Pakistan’s Erica Robin achieves a historic milestone

Erica Robin's ranking in the Top 20 at Miss Universe 2023 was a historic moment for Pakistan. Unfortunately, Erica did not place in the top 10 in the tournament. For the first time, all of the pageant's hosts are women, the hosts lineup includes Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personalities Jeannie Mai and Maria Menounos.

Prior to this, Miss Universe China, Qi Jia had to step down due to Visa issues. As per the official update “Ms. Jia Qi, applied for visa procedures as soon as her coronation was announced and actively prepared for the world finals, however, due to the delay in issuance, she flew to El Salvador as soon as the visa was granted and he lost more than a week of activities, which made it impossible for him to compete in this year’s international event.”

Ninety countries entered the 72nd Miss Universe pageant to compete for the prestigious title. For the unversed, Marina Machete from Portugal and Rikkie Kollé from the Netherlands are the two transgender women to compete in the contest this year.