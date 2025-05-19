Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Tom Cruise film outperforms Dead Reckoning; brings in 38 crore

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in theatres on Saturday, and the film is outperforming the previous film in the franchise, the 2023 film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, so far. As per Sacnilk, the film has brought in ₹38.81 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Can’t wait to see him do wheelchair stunts in Mission Impossible 15; say fans as Tom Cruise wants to work till he's 100) Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Tom Cruise at the world premiere of the film. (REUTERS)

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection

The trade website reports that Mission Impossible 8 had a ₹16.5 crore net opening in India on Saturday, collecting ₹17 crore net on Sunday. Despite being a Monday, the film held steady and brought in ₹5.31 crore net in India, taking the total collection to ₹38.81 crore net. For context, Dead Reckoning Part 1 had a ₹12.3 crore opening and made ₹30.2 crore in India in three days. The last film was released on a Wednesday instead of Saturday.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom reprises his role as spy Ethan Hunt one last time in the action film, which also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film, which was co-written by Erik Jendresen. The film shows how Ethan has to battle an AI entity this time around instead of a nation or a human enemy. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Recently, Tom won the hearts of his Indian fans by speaking in Hindi in a promotional video. “Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hoon.Mujpe bharosa karo, ek akhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time),” he said in the video. “I feel so much love for India. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly,” he added.