Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning first reviews: 'King of spectacle' Tom Cruise gives 'masterclass in filmmaking '

After a series of press screenings, viewers rushed to social media to share their reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and as expected, they are all praising Tom for his breathtaking stunts, unmatched energy, and relentless commitment to pushing cinematic boundaries. Many are calling it nothing short of a “masterclass in blockbuster filmmaking.”

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning first reviews

One of the tweets read, "#MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning is a THRILLING and SHOW-STOPPING cinematic event. @TomCruise & McQ give us EVERYTHING in this non-stop, nerve-shredding spectacle that goes deeper and darker than ever before. M:I continues to deliver BIG. This is why we go to the movies."

Another X user hailed McQuarrie’s “razor-sharp direction” and wrote, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning cements its place among the all-time greats in action cinema. With pulse-pounding suspense, jaw-dropping stunts, razor-sharp direction, and impeccable editing, it’s a masterclass in blockbuster filmmaking."

Another viewer shared, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning rips! Loved it. An exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart & immersive, awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order. McQ, @TomCruise & Co have crafted the gold standard – a brilliant, bold actioner for the ages. See it BIG & LOUD."

Calling Tom Cruise a legend, one X user wrote, "#MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning is the ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! @TomCruise DEFIES ALL ODDS with JAW-DROPPING action built only for @IMAX. Every stunt, every set piece, every second is designed to blow your mind, A PULSE-POUNDING THRILL RIDE, and Cruise remains the king of spectacle, legend."

Another tweeted, "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a shot of ADRENALINE straight from Tom Cruise’s heart. The 3-hour runtime breezes by, set pieces live up to the hype, not to mention the JAW-dropping sequence that is not included in trailers 🤐. The most moving of the franchise… By far."

One X user wrote, "Honestly, #MissionImpossible The Final Reckoning felt like it was a real ending to the franchise and despite a bumpy second act, the movie delivers the goods, the stakes and that everyone is not safe with a banger ending. I will never recover from the underwater scene."

Fans were also in awe of the plane stunts, with one posting, "MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a love letter to fans who just rewatched the entire series. It ties the entire series together as one story rather than 8 entries. First time I’ve cried in the series. Plane sequence is one of cinema’s greatest stunts. I loved it."

Calling it an absolute mind-blowing experience, another wrote, "#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning stands as one of the greatest action movies of all time. The tension, stunts, direction, editing, everything borders on perfection. Tom Cruise delivers yet another legendary performance, and the production value is simply insane. If you thought you’d seen it all in this franchise, this redefines what’s impossible. An absolutely mind-blowing experience."

However, not all reactions were glowing. One viewer found the film a bit convoluted and wrote, "#MissionImpossible The Final Reckoning is very complicated. Less action-heavy than you may expect and in many ways feels incredibly bloated. Exposition is handled better, and when the action is happening, it’s jaw-dropping. Some really high highs, but some really low lows."

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The eighth instalment in the blockbuster franchise has fans eagerly awaiting another round of death-defying stunts by Tom Cruise. Expectations are high for the final chapter, which sees Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett reprising their roles. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is set to release in theatres on May 17 in India and May 23 in the US.