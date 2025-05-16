Mission Impossible 8 India box office: Tom Cruise to give Hollywood's biggest opening of 2025, beat Bollywood biggies

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India box office prediction: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is coming to the big screen one final time. The franchise, which has been captivating audiences for three decades, comes to a grand close with the eighth instalment. And India sees the film's release six days before the international market. Naturally, the anticipation is high. The advance booking sales and trade murmurs say that Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning will not only break Hollywood films' collection records in India, but even surpass Bollywood biggies. (Also read: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 scores lowest in franchise history since 2006 on Rotten Tomatoes) Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India box office prediction: Tom Cruise's film releases in India on May 17.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India advance booking

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is releasing in India on May 17, six days before its US release on May 23. While the advance booking in the US is not even on in full flow, in India, the film's pre-sales are breaking records. On the first day itself, the film sold 12,000 tickets in the big cinema chains and this was with three days to go for release. As per insiders, the number has crossed 60,000 now and is hurtling towards one lakh. The advance booking numbers for the Hindi version alone is better than many mid-sized Hindi films. If the English-language and regional numbers are also added, trade experts say that Mission Impossible 8 is tracking better than all Indian films released this year, except the bigg mass events like Chhaava, Sikandar, Game Changer, L2: Empuraan, and Good Bad Ugly.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India box office

The previous MI film - Dead Reckoning - opened at ₹15 crore net in India, and ended up netting ₹110 crore in India in its lifetime, a decent number even for Bollywood films. The Final Reckoning is expected to outdo part 7 by a substantial number. Conservative estimates say that the film should open at ₹20 crore net in India, while more optimistic estimates put the number at above ₹25 crore. This is way higher than all Hollywood releases in 2025. For comparison, A Minecraft Movie, the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, opened at ₹2 crore in India. Disney's Snow White fared even worse at ₹65 lakh. Marvel movies tend to do better in India, but even Captain America Brave New World ( ₹4.3 crore) and Thunderbolts ( ₹3.85 crore) are far behind the expected numbers of Mission Impossible 8.

However, MI 8 is a little way off the all-time record for Hollywood opening in India. Avatar: The Way of Water collected ₹40 crore net in India on its opening day in 2022, a mark that the Tom Cruise film will not reach.

How Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning fares against Bollywood films

The expected ₹20-25 crore opening for Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is higher than some of the biggest Indian films released this year, including Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹13 crore), Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 ( ₹19 crore), and Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹9 crore). Only Chhaava and Sikandar had higher numbers.

All about Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Christopher has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.