Molly Ringwald gets candid about being late director John Hughes' muse as a teen: ‘I’m still processing’

Molly Ringwald is opening up on her “peculiar” relationship with John Hughes. During an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast on Tuesday, the 57-year-old reflected on being the late director's muse. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Molly Ringwald walks the runway for the Lingua Franca fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 04, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Molly Ringwald opens up on ‘peculiar’ relationship with late director John Hughes

“In terms of, did I know that I was a ‘muse,’ he told me that but when you’re that age, I had nothing really to compare it to,” the Breakfast Club actress said of Hughes.

The Pretty in Pink star admitted that at the time being Hughes' muse “didn't seem that strange” to her because she was “still only 15 years old.” “So, I didn’t have a lot of life experience,” she explained before admitting that “now, it does.”

ALSO READ: Billy Joel postpones 2025 US, Europe tour after surgery for ‘medical condition’. Check out new dates

When asked by Lewinsky if it felt “like strange, still complimentary or strange weird, strange creepy?” Ringwald said, “Umm, yeah, it’s peculiar.” “It’s complimentary. It’s always felt incredibly complimentary, but yeah, looking back on it, there was something peculiar,” she added.

Ringwald also recalled how Hughes wrote Sixteen Candles after looking at her headshot when she was 15, while he was in his 30s. “It’s complex,” the For Keeps star confessed.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for Cocoa Tea after veteran reggae singer dies at 65: ‘Rest in power’

“It’s definitely complex and it’s something that I turn over in my head a lot and try to figure out how that all affected me,” Ringwald said of her relationship with Hughes. “I feel like I’m still processing all of that and I probably will until the day I die,” she added.

Following the filmaker's death at 59 in 2009, Ringwald said in an op-ed for New York Times that they had not spoken to each other in over 20 years before Hughes died after suffering a heart attack.