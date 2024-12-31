Mufasa box office collection: Disney film crosses 100 crore in India in 11 days

Box office game

The Disney film was released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has been performing well in its first 10 days at the box office. It has a registered business of ₹106.70 crore (nett). The box office collection comes at a time when Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is dominating the business and making waves.

The opening day figures were ₹8.3 crore, with the first-week collection standing at ₹74.25 crore. On day 10, the business registered was ₹11.6 crore. On day 11, the film raked in ₹5 crore, and saw a 56.90 per cent drop in the business, taking the total to ₹106.7 crore.

As of now, the English and Hindi box office collections stand at ₹37 crore each, with Tamil and Telugu at ₹18 and ₹14.8 crore, respectively.

About the film

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel directed by Barry Jenkins. It narrates the backstory of Simba's father. Drawing inspiration from the beloved 1994 animated classic, which was reimagined by Jon Favreau in 2019, the film chronicles Mufasa's journey from a vulnerable, orphaned lion cub to a fearless leader.

When it comes to the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the Mufasa with his son Aryan Khan lending his voice as Simba. Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan has voiced Mufasa (cub). Sanjay Mishra has dubbed for Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade for Timon, Makarand Deshpande for Rafiki and Meiyang Chang for Taka.

Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the role of Mufasa in the Telugu version, ⁠Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, ⁠Ali as Timon, ⁠Satyadev as Taka and ⁠Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros. Actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil.