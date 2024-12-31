Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mufasa box office collection: Disney film crosses 100 crore in India in 11 days

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 31, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Mufasa The Lion King box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the Mufasa with his son Aryan Khan lending his voice as Simba.

Mufasa The Lion King box office collection: Defying stiff competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King has demonstrated resilience at the Indian box office. The Hollywood project has achieved a milestone, crossing the 100 crore club in 11 days since its release. Also read: Mufasa The Lion King Hindi review: Shah Rukh Khan makes this Disney fable his own in Barry Jenkins' layered origin story

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King was released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King was released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Box office game

The Disney film was released in India on December 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has been performing well in its first 10 days at the box office. It has a registered business of 106.70 crore (nett). The box office collection comes at a time when Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is dominating the business and making waves.

The opening day figures were 8.3 crore, with the first-week collection standing at 74.25 crore. On day 10, the business registered was 11.6 crore. On day 11, the film raked in 5 crore, and saw a 56.90 per cent drop in the business, taking the total to 106.7 crore.

As of now, the English and Hindi box office collections stand at 37 crore each, with Tamil and Telugu at 18 and 14.8 crore, respectively.

About the film

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel directed by Barry Jenkins. It narrates the backstory of Simba's father. Drawing inspiration from the beloved 1994 animated classic, which was reimagined by Jon Favreau in 2019, the film chronicles Mufasa's journey from a vulnerable, orphaned lion cub to a fearless leader.

When it comes to the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan has voiced the Mufasa with his son Aryan Khan lending his voice as Simba. Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan has voiced Mufasa (cub). Sanjay Mishra has dubbed for Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade for Timon, Makarand Deshpande for Rafiki and Meiyang Chang for Taka.

Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the role of Mufasa in the Telugu version, ⁠Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, ⁠Ali as Timon, ⁠Satyadev as Taka and ⁠Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros. Actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On