Netflix drops Mad Men reunion scene from Unfrosted on social media, the internet is divided. Watch

Have you watched Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut Unfrosted yet? If you haven't and want a surprise, stay away from Netflix's social media handles. The streaming platform dropped the scene on its X handle where Jon Hamm and John Slattery make cameos in their Mad Men avatars. (Also Read – Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme Left’ ruined comedy: ‘The audience polices us’) Jon Hamm has a cameo in Unfrosted

Mad Men in Unfrosted

The Mad Men duo pop up in Unfrosted when they pitch a new cereal box design to the powers-that-be, including Jerry Seinfeld's lead character. When Jon Hamm's character suggests that they put the picture of a young, attractive woman on the boxes to seduce their customers, the bosses interrupt and remind him that it's a kids' cereal box. However, John Slattery's character quickly buts in and says, pointing at Jon Hamm, “Genius at work.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Internet reacts

Netflix shared this one-minute scene on its X handle on Saturday, writing in the caption, “on Hamm and John Slattery are the Ad Men. Watch the entire unbelievable Mad Men reunion in Unfrosted. Now playing!”

However, some X users, who hadn't watched Unfrosted by then, objected to Netflix dropping spoilers on the very second day of the film's release. One user commented, “Netflix, do better. Why would you ruin this scene on opening day!?” Another posted, “God, I regret unblocking you.”

Some also didn't like how Jerry Seinfeld used Madmen in his movie. One user commented, “Booooooo Mad Men had better tailoring.” Another wrote, “4 years Netflix subscriber and it's the First time I rate any content a (thumbs down). What a waste of money!”

However, some also got excited by the Mad Men reunion. “Absolutely love the TV series Mad Men. One of my all-time favs,” wrote a user. “I needed this,” shared another. “That's awesome,” a third tweet read.

Unfrosted, co-written by Seinfeld, stars Seinfeld along with Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Bill Burr, Fred Armisen, Dan Levy and others. Unfrosted tells the tale of 1963 Michigan, the year before Pop-Tarts hit grocery store shelves.

Mad Men is a period drama set in the advertising world of the 1960s. It ran for 7 seasons, from 2007 till 2015.