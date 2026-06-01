Obsession box office collection day 4: Curry Barker's horror film crosses ₹9 crore in India

Obsession box office collection day 4: The horror film Obsession has become a sensation worldwide, captivating audiences and striking a chord especially with young viewers for its themes of emotional abuse and consent. The film has already grossed around $148 million worldwide, a staggering feat for a horror release. Let us take a look at how it has performed in India. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan calls Obsession one of the 'best horror films', Ananya Panday also hails Hollywood blockbuster) Obsession box office collection day 4: Inde Navarrette gives a standout performance in the film.

Obsession box office in India The latest update from Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected ₹1.88 crore in India. It is a slight dip, which is expected given it's Monday. The film was released in India on May 29 and collected ₹1.75 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected ₹2.75 crore and on Sunday, it registered its highest single-day haul with ₹3.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹11.52 crore and the total India net to ₹9.63 crore so far.

Obsession has collected more than the latest Bollywood release on Monday. Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil, which is now in its second week, has earned just 78 lakhs on the same day.

About Obsession The film follows a young guy named Bear (played by Michael Johnston), who works as a music store employee and has a crush on his colleague Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette). When he is unable to express his feelings for her, he buys a supernatural toy that grants him one wish and then makes one wish for Nikki to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film has made $148 million worldwide against an incredibly modest production budget of under $1 million.

Hindustan Times awarded the film a solid five stars in its review. An excerpt read, “Horror has always been a genre that is more political than the rest. It’s just that for years, it was looked down upon as a mishmash of monsters and ghouls. Thanks to pioneers like Jordan Peele, Danny Boyle, and del Toro, that is no longer the case. Obsession is the next logical step in that progression. The film is a heightened retelling of how men - even the ones who think they are all things nice - fail to understand consent, autonomy, and the free will of a woman. And once again, it shows how the scariest monster is often a man who refuses to respect a woman.”