Oscars 2022: Twitter is cringing hard at ‘trash’ version of We Don't Talk About Bruno, fans ask 'what was that?'

Twitter is not at all happy with what the Academy Awards chose to do to Disney's megahit, We Don't Talk About Bruno. A part of Best Animated Feature winner Encanto, was a big hit with fans but the version that was shown during the ceremony didn't manage to win many hearts.

The performance kicked off on a promising note. The many cast members of Encanto, including lead voice actor Stephanie Beatriz, sang the song from the audience's seating area. Everyone took turns to sing their parts and it was almost perfect. That was until singer Megan Thee Stallion jumped in with a rap about the popularity of the song. Soon enough, Luis Fonsi joined in too.

First-ever live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (#Oscars)pic.twitter.com/fKG0j17dLm — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) March 28, 2022

Fans were clearly not the most excited about the changes made to their favourite song. “Only this Oscars show could somehow make a slam dunk performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno weird and confusing,” wrote one. “All that hype for the first live performance of We Don't Talk About Bruno for... that...? It wasn't even the actual song,” complained another fan.

me @ the oscars’ version of We Dont Talk About Bruno: pic.twitter.com/Lj9FDmekTt — elle ♡ ☻ 🔩 4 YEARS OF SKZ ♥️ CALM DAY 💙 (@seyuwamiselle) March 28, 2022

I just wanted to hear "we don't talk about Bruno" And y'all brought out Luis Fonsi amd Becky G ?????? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fBy42xnXbk — Iridian (@Iridian_fierro) March 28, 2022

#Oscars ALEXA, PLAY THE ORIGINAL WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO! PLEASE, THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/kbSc1Oygnk — Supporting talent 🇨🇴 (@Apoyofandoms) March 28, 2022

lin-manuel watching the performance of we don’t talk about bruno #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HSAzGk3wDL — reyanna nasirudin💞✨ (@WhyItsReyanna) March 28, 2022

Millions of children throwing the remote at the TV during that trash version of 'We don't talk about Bruno.'#Oscars pic.twitter.com/SeYz1tCfBX — ♧ • LESTER • ♤ (@Lester37Hayes) March 28, 2022

“That we dont talk about bruno live at the #Oscars was ugly. we didnt want that, we wanted the original,” wrote another. “Really wish they kept the focus on the cast and stuck to the original version of We Don't Talk About Bruno. Boo. Was really looking forward to that,” tweeted a disappointed fan. “That WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO performance was incredibly disappointing. Literally, NO ONE asked for Fonsi, Becky G, or Megan the Stallion. The song was fine with the original cast alone," wrote a fan.

We Don't Talk About Bruno is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas, also from Encanto.

