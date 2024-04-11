Oscars 2025 to take place on March 2, nominations will be announced on January 17: Everything you need to know

Oscars 2025: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Once again, the show will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The Academy also revealed other key dates for the upcoming awards season, including the nominations announcement date. Ahead, everything we know so far. Also read | Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Christopher Nolan named Best Director The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025. (Representative photo/AFP)

When are Oscars 2025?

Taking to Instagram, The Academy wrote, "Mark your calendars! The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. Click the link in bio for more key dates from the 2024 awards season."

What time are the Oscars?

The ceremony will start at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET — around 4:30 am in India. The show typically runs from 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (and often much later depending on speeches). The awards will air on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Where will the ceremony take place?

The Academy Awards in 2025 will once again be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will mark the show’s 24th consecutive year at the venue.

Key dates for Oscars 2025

November 14, 2024: General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

November 17, 2024: Governors Awards

December 9, 2024: Preliminary voting begins 9am PT

December 13, 2024: Preliminary voting ends 5 pm PT

December 17, 2024: Oscars Shortlists Announcement

December 31, 2024: Eligibility period ends December 31, 2024

January 8, 2025: Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

January 12, 2025: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

January 17, 2025: Oscars Nominations Announcement

February 10, 2025: Oscars Nominees Luncheon

February 11, 2025: Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

February 18, 2025: Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

February 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards

March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars

